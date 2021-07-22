XCMG ships construction machinery equipment to South America

July 22, 2021 Maryam Farag

XCMG sent off 972 units of construction machinery products to customers in South America via COSCO Shipping from Lianyungang, China.

XCMG’s batch delivery, including excavators, loaders, graders, among others, were loaded in 935 containers, marking the single largest overseas shipment in five years and the second largest since the V58 Project in 2011.

“The delivery event in partnership with COSCO Shipping is of great significance for XCMG and our partners,” said Lu Chuan, President, XCMG. “We overcame the huge difficulty of supply chain maintenance during the COVID-19 pandemic situation, and enhanced global customer confidence.”

XCMG won the bid for a project in South America in early 2021, then faced the challenge of delivering all products within a short period of time during the pandemic, as the global supply chain and sea freight logistics capacity was restricted. COSCO Shipping customized a solution plan for XCMG to solve the container transportation issues.

By the end of the first half of 2021, XCMG’s export volume increased by 70 per cent year-over-year.