XCMG implements Intrinsic Safety Program

XCMG has implemented an Intrinsic Safety Program as part of a three-year Intrinsic Safety Evergreen Enterprise Plan to improve internal safety of production management.

“XCMG aims to establish a scientific, systematic, active, advanced and comprehensive accident prevention system that brings various hazardous and harmful factors under control. It’s our goal to achieve five zeros throughout all areas of operation, zero in employee violations, system blind spots, potential equipment hazard, product defects and enterprise accidents,” said Wang Min, Chairman, XCMG.

As part of the plan, XCMG’s Intrinsic Safety level will eliminate serious and fatal accidents, with the rate of minor injuries per 100 million yuan of production value to decrease 60 per cent by 2022.

XCMG Crane Business adopted 12 modules, including seven QC tools, the PDCA (plan, do, check, act) cycle, Six Sigma Methodology and more to instruct on quality control across all regions.