Workplace inspectors safety-blitzing Ontario manufacturers

TORONTO — Ontario workplace inspectors have launched a safety blitz of manufacturers focusing machine and electrical equipment guarding.

The blitz, which began Feb. 18, will last until March 31. It follows four weeks of outreach to the industrial sector to educate and assist in safety compliance, said the Ministry of Labour.

Inspections will focus on industrial workplaces, including automotive, food and beverage, wood and metal fabrication, textiles and printing, chemical, rubber and plastics, ceramics, logging (sawmills) and pulp and paper.

A similar blitz in February/March 2019 saw inspectors visit 602 workplaces and issue 2,998 orders under the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA).

Click here for more information.