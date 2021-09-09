Wolseley Canada appoints Vice-President, Supply Chain

September 9, 2021 Maryam Farag

Wolseley Canada announced the appointment of Mark Gallant as Vice-President, Supply Chain.

Gallant spent the last 12 years at The Home Depot, and will begin his new role in Wolseley Canada’s head office in Burlington, Ont.

“Mark brings deep experience to Wolseley Canada, which includes building, operating and transforming supply chain departments and growing digital commerce sales,” said Sébastien Laforge, President, Wolseley Canada. “As we continue to grow our business across the country, we are excited to bring him on to the team.”

Prior to his time with The Home Depot, Gallant spent 11 years at Accenture, a global consulting firm, as senior manager and practice leader for supply chain strategy.

Gallant holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Windsor. He is an instructor for the Master’s certificate in Supply Chain and Logistics Management at the Schulich School of Business.

“Wolseley Canada is a customer centric organization, with a keen focus on growth. I am looking forward to helping the team accomplish its objectives.” said Gallant.