Wolseley Canada adds Kohler to its portfolio

August 9, 2021 Maryam Farag

Wolseley Canada added Kohler Canada to its national distribution portfolio of kitchen and bathroom brands.

“Kohler is a global leader in the innovation, design and craftsmanship of kitchen and bath essentials,” said Sébastien Laforge, President, Wolseley Canada. “Adding Kohler’s portfolio of brands to our assortment, reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our customers from coast to coast.”

Through this new partnership, which will launch in January 2022, Kohler Canada will be able to expand their national reach with their Kohler, Sterling, Kallista and Hytec brands through Wolseley Canada’s national network of over 220 locations.

“Canada is an important market for Kohler’s plumbing business, we see this as an excellent opportunity to expand our offerrings across North America and are thrilled to be partnering with the team at Wolseley Canada,” said Christopher Bell, VP and General Manager, Kohler Kitchen & Bath Canada.

Advertisement

Wolseley Canada will carry Kohler’s kitchen and bath product assortment in its branches and showrooms nationwide and online through its eBusiness platform, Wolseley Express.