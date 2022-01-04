Wolf-Gerd Dieffenbacher turns 70

January 4, 2022 Maryam Farag

Wolf-Gerd Dieffenbacher celebrated his seventieth birthday on December 20, 2021.

Until his withdrawal from the day-to-day business on July 1, 2019, the entrepreneur was active for over 40 years in the Eppingen-based family business DIEFFENBACHER GMBH Maschinen- und Anlagenbau, which he led as CEO beginning in 1985.

“Beyond all these milestones and his entrepreneurial talent, Wolf-Gerd Dieffenbacher’s leadership skills have always impressed me. His way of leading, motivating and inspiring people became my role model,” said said Volker Kitzelmann, CFO, DIEFFENBACHER. “Fulfilling his social and societal responsibility by training young people is just as close to Wolf-Gerd Dieffenbacher’s heart as the well-being of his family, his employees and the company itself.”

As a member of the Board of Advisors and in various other capacities, Wolf-Gerd Dieffenbacher remains closely associated with the company.