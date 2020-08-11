Windsor-Essex moving into Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan

The Windsor-Essex region will join the rest of Ontario in Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan on Aug. 12.

The provincial government made the announcement on Aug. 10.

Outbreaks among migrant workers on farms in the region had previously held Windsor-Essex back from Stage 3.

Other parts of the province entered Stage 3 on July 17, 24, and 31.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, said he made the decision based on positive local trends.

Those include lower transmission of COVID-19, a significant increase in testing and the local public health unit’s capacity to conduct rapid case and contact management.