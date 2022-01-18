Wildpack starts can sleeve and label printing production

January 18, 2022 Maryam Farag

Wildpack Beverage Inc. announced the launch of its in-house printing production line for can labels and sleeves.

“We pride ourselves on being customer centric and offering economies of scale to middle market beverage brands,” said Chuck Zadlo, Chief Operations Officer, Wildpack Beverage. “As a result of customer demand, we made the strategic decision to commission this production line. Integrating this production capability adds immediate value to our customers by reducing vendors, simplifying operations, and reduce lead times, one of the key problems Wildpack’s strategy solves.”

Wildpack’s Las Vegas facility houses the HP digital printers used in the production of can labels and sleeves. Wildpack’s printing production is expected to result in an increase in gross revenue of $2.875 million in 2022.

“With this added capability, Wildpack is in a position to offer all components of the co-packing process, printing, decorating, filling, and packing integrated into one-stop,” said Chris Sumpter, Digital Press Manager, Wildpack. “As customers continue to demand all-in-one services, Wildpack will pursue the strategic integration of production verticals. Bringing printing services in-house allows Wildpack better tracking and controls for our quality assurance targets and ESG goals as we pursue scalable alternatives for renewable label production.”