Watson-Marlow announces details of new U.S. manufacturing facility

October 20, 2021 Maryam Farag

Watson-Marlow announced the start of construction on a new manufacturing facility in the U.S., with first production due in late 2022.

The new facility will be dedicated to its range of industry products, including peristaltic pumps, tubing, fluid path solutions and BioPure components.

Part of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, a FTSE100 company, Watson-Marlow specializes in fluid management solutions for the life sciences and process industries.

Located in Devens, Massachusetts, the 150,000-square-feet facility will be close to the life sciences hub in the Cambridge/Boston area. The site will incorporate a suite of eight ISO14644-1 Class 7 cleanrooms, warehousing and offices, with space for two further cleanrooms within the initial footprint.

“The new U.S. facility is an important milestone in the Watson-Marlow company history and marks a significant commitment to serving our customers in the Americas region,” said Andrew Mines, Managing Director, Watson-Marlow. “This exciting development is bringing us closer to our customers whose purpose is to help the world around us, from advancing cell and gene therapies through to ensuring people have access to clean drinking water. Together we will continue to develop market-leading fluid management solutions to engineer a more sustainable future. A huge thanks goes to the Watson-Marlow, BioPure, Americas and Watson-Marlow Central Support teams that are making this happen, as well as to our parent Company, Spirax-Sarco Engineering who have enabled us to make such a significant investment in our future.”