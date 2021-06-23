WaterPower Canada announces the 2021 Canadian Waterpower Week

June 23, 2021 Maryam Farag

WaterPower Canada announced its annual Canadian Waterpower Week will be held virtually from October 6-8.

The conference will explore hydropower’s evolving role in the clean-energy mix, builing toward net-zero emissions in Canada.

Over 400 industry stakeholders, representing Canada, U.S. and abroad, will navigate the key issues and opportunities facing the sector.

Attendees will gain insights and network with key industry stakeholders, including decision-makers from hydropower generators, senior executives, supply chain experts, and representatives from government, academia and think tanks.

“The next 10 years are critical to advance the projects and investments that will be needed to achieve Canada’s Paris Agreement climate targets, and to build toward net zero from there. This Conference for Canada’s original and largest clean and renewable energy industry will explore the major competitive advantages that hydropower presents as we phase out coal, increase clean power production, and advance electrification and green hydrogen. Join us at this milestone event. It will be an unparalleled opportunity to navigate this path together.” said Patrick Bateman, Interim President, WaterPower Canada.

To register, click here.