Voopoo releases Drag X&S Pro with one-button switch

August 26, 2021 Maryam Farag

Voopoo launched its Drag X&S Pro, featuring a one-button switch, new TPP X Pod, and user-friendly design.

“In the past, the Drag series created the fastest 0.025s e-cigarette ignition record available at that time, applying a creative resin art process as well as innovative metallic leather materials, while continuing to explore the PNP/TPP universal platforms. We believe the new DRAG X&S PRO will also bring users a similar refreshing experience,” said Everest, CEO, Voopoo.

The newly-designed TPP X Pod achieves a combination of pod and tank. The metal texture and food-grade PCTG material give the TPP X Pod the same appearance and texture as the tank. It combines a TPP platform coil and GENE.FAN 3.0 chip, giving the TPP X Pod the same performance as tank.

The design details contain Voopoo’s spirit for user experience. For example, the new airway layout is designed to avoid direct contact with E-Liquid, which allows for more sensitive auto-vaping. The internal structure layout makes daily cleaning more convenient, and having an air hole specially designed for the MTL experience.