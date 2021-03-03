Volvo Autonomous Solutions partners with Foretellix

Volvo Autonomous Solutions has partnered with Foretellix, creating a coverage-driven verification solution for autonomous driving, operating on public roads and in confined areas.

The solution will enable scale testing of millions of scenarios, which will validate autonomous vehicles and machines dealing with situations they might encounter within their specified operational design domain.

“Volvo Autonomous Solutions believes in a collaborative verification concept, one that uses open standards,” said Magnus Liljeqvist, Global Technology Manager, Volvo Autonomous Solutions. “The partnership with Foretellix gives us access to the state-of-the-art verification tools and accelerating our time to market.”

Volvo Autonomous Solutions will jointly adapt Foretellix’s verification system for highways and confined area applications, such as mines and quarries.

The two companies will use open measurable scenario description language (M-SDL) created by Foretellix. M-SDL can specify any mix of scenarios and operating conditions to identify previously unknown hazards.

“We are very proud to partner with Volvo Group. This partnership is a significant milestone for the industry as it is the first time that large scale coverage driven verification will be used for verification of ADS in confined areas,” said Ziv Binyamini, Co-Founder and CEO, Foretellix. “Our partnership will combine the expertise of the two companies and set a new standard in the verification of automated driving systems, boosting both safety and productivity.”