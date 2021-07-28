Volocopter takes to the skies at EAA AirVenture

July 28, 2021 Maryam Farag

Volocopter flew at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) AirVenture 2021 in Wisconsin. The Volocopter 2X flight was the first public crewed test flight of a fully electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi in the U.S.

The crewed Volocopter 2X took off at 2:45 p.m. CST for a four-minute flight at ~160 feet and a top speed of 18 mph over Wittman Regional Airport as part of EAA’s AirVenture aviation celebration. Event attendees were able to watch the Volocopter 2X fly and take a seat in the VoloCity model at Volocopter’s booth to experience this aircraft.

“Volocopter successfully conducting the first US public manned test flight of an eVTOL company in the US is a milestone for the industry and a reminder that our commercial launch is fast approaching. We can talk about our lead in certification, low noise emissions, and global partnerships all we want, but nothing shows just how close we are to launch UAM as a service as does flying an air taxi in front of crowds and inviting people to sit in our aircraft. Air taxis are coming, and we are working to bring electric flights to cities around the globe in the next two to three years,” said Florian Reuter, CEO, Volocopter.

Volocopter is the only eVTOL developer with a family of electric aircraft for passengers and goods. This aircraft family includes aircraft for long and short distances within cities and beyond (VoloCity and VoloConnect air taxis and VoloDrone heavy-lift drone). Volocopter’s holistic approach to launching UAM services entails partnering with global industry leaders to offer the whole operating UAM ecosystem, including infrastructure and the digital backbone (VoloPort and VoloIQ) to integrate services into existing transport systems in cities.

Advertisement

“Oshkosh is a haven for enthusiasts and experts to embrace the pioneering spirit of aviation, and today’s Volocopter flight is one for the history books,” said Rick Larsen, Vice-President of Communities and Member Programming, EAA. ” This is the spirit of Oshkosh giving our visitors the chance to experience real pioneers, who will change aviation for good, right here.”