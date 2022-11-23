VMA announces person on the year and service award recipients

The Valve Manufacturers Association announced its 2022 person of the year and service awards recipients during the VMA/VRC annual meeting.

The person of the year award is VMA’s highest honor and is given to one individual each year. Bryan Burns, president and CEO at DeZURIK, Inc., was named the 2022 person of the year. Burns serves as the VMA board chair and guided the organization through the first year of the pandemic.

“Bryan has continued to have impact on the VMA even after he served as the Association’s Board of Directors Chair in 2020,” said Heather Rhoderick, president, VMA. “On behalf of all the VMA members, I am grateful for Bryan’s guidance and leadership of the VMA and industrial valve industry at large.”

The service award recognizes individuals who have provided service, expertise and guidance while participating on a committee.

Kyndle McMurray, marketing manager at Richards Industrials, received a VMA service award for supporting VMA, contributing to committee efforts and working with committees and staff to deliver value. This past year, she filled the VMA marketing and communications committee chair role and took charge of the committee’s role at the Valve Forum this past April. She also served on the strategic planning committee.

“VMA is only as strong as its members and is dependent on volunteers like Kyndle to provide their knowledge and expertise for the advancement of VMA and industry. We are honored to have both Bryan and Kyndle as part of the VMA.” said Rhoderick.