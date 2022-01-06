Vision Marine Technologies partners with Octillion Power Systems

January 6, 2022 Maryam Farag

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. partnered with Octillion Power Systems to develop a customized 35-kilowatt high-density battery exclusively for use within the recreational boating market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Octillion will manufacture a new advanced electric battery system to power its E-Motion outboard powertrain.

“There is currently a two-year delivery backlog of performance batteries in the boating industry,” said Alexandre Mongeon, Co-founder and CEO, Vision Marine. “The Octillion agreement will allow Vision Marine to continue to scale production and secure the quantities of high-density electric battery systems required in conjunction with the commencement of sales of our E-Motion outboard powertrains.”

The agreement with Vision Marine symbolizes the first marine industry partnership for Octillion. The battery systems will fit in powerboats and pontoons ranging from 18 to 30 feet, with narrow hulls and compartments. Management estimates 70,000 pontoons are expected to be sold in the U.S. in 2022, and approximately 380,000 outboard motors.

“The E-Motion platform offers an unparalleled boating experience when compared to traditional fuel powered systems,” said Paul Beach, President, Octillion. “These new platforms will encompass both state-of-the-art energy density rich solutions as well as extreme high-power options. By partnering with Vision Marine on this project, Octillion is excited to expand its energy storage brand into the marine industry.”