VinFast announces its all-electric strategy and electric vehicle lineup at CES 2022

January 12, 2022 Maryam Farag

During the VinFast Global EV Day at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022), VinFast announced a new development strategy and revealed its complete electric vehicle lineup covering five segments.

VinFast announced it will stop producing vehicles with internal combustion engines by the end of 2022, and will focus research and development efforts on all-electric powertrains for their vehicles.

“VinFast is committed to innovative vehicle design, quality, and technology, along with excellent customer service. We even aspire to greater achievements – to be one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers in the world while inspiring our customers to be boundless together and join hands in the electric vehicle revolution, creating a sustainable future for all,” said Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vine Chair, Vingroup and CEO, VinFast Global.

VinFast officially launched a range of fully-electric vehicles: three models debuted in the A-B-C segments, VF 5 (segment A), VF 6 (segment B) and VF 7 (segment C); and two models VF e35 and VF e36 in the D and E segments now renamed as VF 8 and VF 9.

Advertisement

The VF 8 and VF 9 models will be equipped with level 2+ autonomous driving features for the Eco and Plus versions and levels 3 – 4 for Premium versions. These models will also have smart features, including Smart Home, Mobile Office, In-car Shopping, and In-car Entertainment.

All five electric vehicles were designed by Italian design firms Pininfarina and Torino Design.