Viega unveils new demo truck

December 15, 2021 Maryam Farag

Viega LLC is bringing its tradeshow experience to customers across the country with a bigger demo truck.

The new Viega Roadshow truck displays a line of Viega products, including the ProPress, MegaPress and PureFlow fittings, PureFlow tubing, as well as valves, radiant heating systems and marine fittings.

“Viega put a lot of time and thought this vehicle,” said Jim DeBroeck, Project Manager, Viega. “As a result, it virtually duplicates the tradeshow experience for customers without them having to travel. Rather, we bring it to them.”

The new black-and-yellow truck replaces a smaller vehicle that was pulled off the road last year when the pandemic began. The customized V8-powered Ford F-650 has been on the road since August. It will continue to travel throughout the continental U.S., visiting distributors, tradeshows, construction sites and plumbing associations.