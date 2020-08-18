[VIDEO] Deep Trekker launches underwater ROV system

KITCHENER, Ont. — Submersible robotics company Deep Trekker is launching a new remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV).

The Kitchener, Ont. manufacturer said the semi-autonomous Revolution NAV features advanced navigation and stabilization. It provides pilots with a Google map showing the unit’s position on screen, leaves a trail to show where it has been and sets points of interest pointing to where it should return.

Advanced stabilization features allow operators to station hold against currents, enable auto altitude and pilot their vehicle precisely and accurately through varying water conditions.