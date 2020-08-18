[VIDEO] Deep Trekker launches underwater ROV system
Semi-autonomous Revolution NAV features advanced navigation and stabilization.
KITCHENER, Ont. — Submersible robotics company Deep Trekker is launching a new remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV).
The Kitchener, Ont. manufacturer said the semi-autonomous Revolution NAV features advanced navigation and stabilization. It provides pilots with a Google map showing the unit’s position on screen, leaves a trail to show where it has been and sets points of interest pointing to where it should return.
Advanced stabilization features allow operators to station hold against currents, enable auto altitude and pilot their vehicle precisely and accurately through varying water conditions.
Applications include aquaculture, energy, shipping, defense, infrastructure and search and rescue among others.
Its USBL systems use sonar beacons to triangulate the position of the ROV. A GPS chip inside the Deep Trekker BRIDGE Controller allows the system to correlate the data and provide real time latitude and longitude. And DVL is an enhanced navigational system that provides pilots with the ability to determine velocity relative to the seafloor, allowing for easy navigation through the most complex of operations.
Deep Trekker, founded in 2010 operates engineering and manufacturing in Kitchener.
