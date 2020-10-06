Thordon, based in Burlington, Ont., makes designs and manufactures oil- and grease-free, self-lubricating journal bearings, seals and wear pads.

The distribution deal with Venables, a manufacturing and machining firm based in Saskatoon, follows a 10-year collaboration with Thordon providing sales and engineering support bearing customers across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Venables will focus on Thordon’s SXL and XL polymer bearings and engineered thermoplastics, ThorPlas-Blue and ThorPlas-White.

“Venables is adept at machining and engineering Thordon’s elastomeric material and, therefore, a logical choice to further develop the area and create new opportunities in new markets that Thordon has not traditionally had access to,” said Scott Groves, Thordon Bearings’ regional manager.

The company has recently completed several pump retrofit projects with Thordon’s bearings and has been involved in a bid for large turbine bushings and fabrications.

Typical applications for Thordon’s technology are waste water and sewage treatment systems; grapples or grabs; vertical pumps; hydro turbine bearings; mining systems, such as car rocker arms and wheel bearings; agricultural systems; doctor and mixer bushings in the pulp and paper/forestry sector; cranes and hoists; stackers, reclaimers and bucket scoops; and gate and door bushings.