Velo3D expands team in Europe

August 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

Velo3D, Inc. has announced the appointment of two new Europe-based Senior Executives.

Managing Director, Jose Greses, will be based between Germany and Spain, while Sales Director, Xavier Fruh, will be located in France. They join Jon Porter, who was appointed earlier this year as European Business Development Director based in the U.K.

Greses holds a Ph.D. in laser welding from the University of Cambridge (U.K.) and a M.Sc. in Marine Technology from Cranfield University (U.K.). He has worked for a number of leading European manufacturing companies in laser welding and 3D-printing— recently with GF Machining Solutions and, prior to that, for 14 years with German AM company EOS.

“Our goal is to help industries solve their engineering challenges by delivering unprecedented design freedom, part repeatability and quality in metal 3D printing,” said Greses. “We’re here to provide the European markets with a seamless transition to Velo3D’s end-to-end manufacturing solution including its advanced support-free technology.”

Fruh has a Master’s degree in electrical engineering from ESIGELEC Rouen and an M.B.A. from the Strasbourg School of Management, both in France. He has years of experience in the welding industry and most recently did business development around Europe for four years with AddUp, a French group specializing in AM technology.

“I am passionate about innovation and technology,” said Fruh. “I’m keen to support our customers in overcoming the limits of traditional manufacturing and to help them take advantage of everything that AM, the next generation of manufacturing engineering, has to offer.”