Vegpro, Cascades partner on 100% recycled plastic packaging for salads

SHERRINGTON, Que. — Vegpro International, a baby lettuce producer, and Cascades, a manufacturer of packaging made from recycled materials, have partnered to replace all Fresh Attitude salad containers made from virgin plastic with 100% recycled and recyclable containers.

The plastic containers are manufactured at the Cascades Inopak plant in Drummondville, Que.

The companies said in a joint statement that the container is expected to offer a smaller environmental footprint and will extend the shelf-life of salads. thanks to improved airflow that eliminates the build up of excess humidity.

A lifecycle analysis of similar Cascades packaging demonstrated using 100% recycled PET reduces greenhouse gas emissions and the consumption of non-renewable resources required to manufacture packaging.

Production of the packaging has begun, and the transition will take place gradually, until early 2021.

Vegpro is a vegetable producer based in Sherrington, Que.