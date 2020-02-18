Valens GroWorks makes first international shipments to Australia

KELOWNA, BC — Valens GroWorks Corp., a manufacturer of cannabinoid-based products, has made its first international shipments of white label products to customers in Australia.

The Kelowna, BC-based company said initial shipments will consist of three SKUs of tinctures, totaling over 3,000 units, and are expected to be shipped in the second quarter, pending receipt of necessary import and export permits.

“We believe Australia’s strong underlying demand for cannabis products, together with the continued adoption of medical cannabis laws and relaxation of CBD laws, will drive sustained growth in the Australian market,” said Tyler Robson, CEO of The Valens Company. “Valens intends to continue to expand its footprint in Australia as well as other key international markets as global legal markets opens up.”

Valens partners with Canadian and international cannabis brands providing services including CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation and white label product development and manufacturing. It’s the largest third-party extraction company in Canada with an annual capacity of 425,000 kilograms of dried cannabis and hemp biomass at its Kelowna facility. The plant is in the process of becoming European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant.