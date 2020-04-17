Urban Juve gets approval for a second hand sanitizer to battle COVID-19

The developer of plant-based skin products said its Vancouver-based subsidiary Urban Juve’s application for Canadian-made hand sanitizer gel was approved by Health Canada under its fast track application process.

“One of the biggest challenges in getting large volumes of hand sanitizer products to market is sourcing packaging,” said Yield Growth CEO Penny White. “With two different formulas approved, we have more packaging options, which will allow us to complete additional manufacturing runs to better meet the urgent and unprecedented demand for products that limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends frequent hand cleaning with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to protect against COVID-19. If soap and water are not readily available, individuals should use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Consumers can visit Health Canada to learn which products are approved. Both Urban Juve hand sanitizer formulas are listed.

“Urban Juve is scheduled to start production next week of our hand sanitizer spray,” said White.

Urban Juve plans to make the hand care products available through its retail pharmacy network and Amazon Prime. It will also donate some inventory to health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many people experience hand dryness or even cracking with heavy use of alcohol sanitizers. To help reduce this, we have created our formula with a multitude of protective, moisturizing and nourishing ingredients,” said Bhavna Solecki, Yield Growth director of product research. “This includes aloe vera extract for hydration, witch hazel for its anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties, and skin-protecting essential oils to keep hands moisturized and fresh.”

The sanitizers contain natural essential oils including: oregano, thyme, tea tree, cedar, eucalyptus, blood orange and lemon.