Up to 340 EV chargers coming to Ontario

March 2, 2022 Maryam Farag

A $2-million investment in Alectra Utilities Corporation has been announced by the government to help support the installation of up to 340 EV chargers across Ontario.

Alectra will select recipients through a transparent process, based on demand. After which, all EV chargers will be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets and at workplaces or facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by October 2023.

“Alectra is proud to support NRCan in making EV charging infrastructure more accessible in Canada,” said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. “We’ve been leading the charge in providing clean energy solutions to the communities we serve, and we’re excited to facilitate another program that enables our communities to become more environmentally friendly.”

This investment is funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.