Up to 250 electric vehicle chargers coming to Nova Scotia
Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of over $1.2 million to Nova Scotia’s Clean Foundation to help support the deployment and installation of up to 250 Level-2 EV chargers throughout the province.
“We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast,” said Minister Wilkinson. “Investing in more charging stations like the ones announced today in Nova Scotia will allow more Canadians to be in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals.”
Funding for the project is provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP). EV chargers will be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets, at workplaces or facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by spring 2023.
“Building Nova Scotia’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure will help address one of the key barriers to zero-emission vehicle adoption,” said Erin Burbidge, Director, Policy and Programs, Clean Foundation. “It will also support the province’s climate goal of having electric vehicles account for 30 percent of vehicles sales by 2030.”
