UniformMarket launches new catalog communication manager

UniformMarket launched a catalog communication manager; a technology solution that will address the product data challenges shared by retailers and dealers in the uniform supply chain.

The catalog communication manager is an administrative portal that provides users a one-stop shop to help dealers and retailers locate and house various catalog information and product data. It is designed to help retailers and dealers who are experiencing difficulty managing all of their catalog data and to subvert the time-consuming process of reaching out to multiple suppliers at different times.

“For retailers on Shopify, BigCommerce, Volusion and various others generic eCommerce platforms, this is a big deal,” said Ashok Reddy, CEO, UniformMarket, Ashok Reddy. “This new portal not only mitigates the challenges with product data and catalog information, but it’s also available for retailers who do not necessarily use the SellersCommerce platform.”

The benefits offered with the catalog communication manager include:

Select and subscribe up to 130+ uniform supplier catalogs that range from medical, public safety, industrial FR and corporate wear.

Offers a single source for all product information.

Reduce time required to cleanse data and save more than 10K a year with eCommerce-ready data feeds.

Zero restrictions and charges on bandwidth or storage.

Live inventory feeds from up to 20 different suppliers.

Reduce all upfront inventory and order fulfillment costs by subscribing to over 15+ dropship suppliers on the platform.

