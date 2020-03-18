Unifor, FCA, Ford, GM form virus task force to protect employees

OSHAWA, Ont. — Leaders at Unifor, FCA Canada, Ford of Canada, and General Motors of Canada have formed a joint task force to implement enhanced protections for manufacturing and warehouse employees during the COVID-19/coronavirus crisis.

The task force includes: Jerry Dias, president of Unifor, the national labour union representing Detroit 3 automotive workers; Dean Stoneley, president and CEO of Ford Canada; David Buckingham, chairman, president and CEO of FCA Canada; and Scott Bell, president and managing director of GM Canada.

“Unifor and the three Canadian automakers are in continuous communication at the national and plant levels to ensure they take appropriate actions and continue to follow the advice of medical staff and experts to help keep workers and their families protected from the COVID-19 virus,” they said in a statement.

Preventative actions under review at auto facilities include visitor screening, increased cleaning and sanitizing of common areas and touch points, and safety protocols for people with potential exposure as well as those who exhibit flu-like symptoms.

The task force also discussed the progress of additional safety practices and actions such as break and cleaning schedules, health and safety education, health screening, food service and any other areas designed to improve protections for employees.

