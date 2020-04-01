Uni-Select furloughs half of its 6,000 auto parts and paint employees

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Uni-Select Inc. says approximately half of its employees are being furloughed and a third of its sites being temporarily closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The automotive parts and paint company has 6,000 employees in Canada, the US and Britain.

It says it remains in operation where appropriate and permitted and has reorganized to focus on essential services.

Uni-Select says 28% of its sites are operating on reduced hours while 7% are operating on a very limited basis.

In addition, the company says hours have been reduced by 20% for all employees who remain at work.

The board of directors has also had its remuneration cut by 25% effective from Jan 1. until June 30.