PLANT

U.S. industrial production climbs 0.9% in January

February 18, 2021   by (AP) Paul Wiseman


General

(AP) WASHINGTON – American industry expanded for the fourth consecutive month in January, but it has yet to return to the level of activity that preceded the pandemic.

U.S. industrial production – which includes output factories, mines and utiliites – rose 0.9% last month on top of increases of 1.3% in December, 0.9% in November and 1.1% in October, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday. Still, industrial production was down 1.8% from January 2020, reflecting lingering economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Manufacturing rose 1% even though auto production was held down by a shortage of semiconductors used in vehicles.

Mining jumped 2.3% on a burst of oil and gas drilling.

Advertisment

Utility output dropped 1.2% on declining production of natural gas.

 

Print this page

Related Stories
US industrial production up 0.5% in March
Industrial production across EU down by 0.4% in January
US industrial production jumps 1.6% in December
India’s industrial production picks up in March

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*