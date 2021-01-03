PLANT

Two workers killed in collision at Suncor

Occurred at oilsands mine near Fort McMurray

January 3, 2021   by The Canadian Press - Broadcast wire, Fort McMurray AB


General
Operations
Oil & Gas
killed
oil gas
Suncor
workers

Suncor Energy Inc. says it is standing down mine operations at an oilsands site in northern Alberta following the deaths of two workers.

Company spokeswoman Jennifer Lomas says a dozer hit a light-vehicle truck at the Fort Hills mine north of Fort McMurray about 5:30 p.m. Monday. The two workers were employed by Clearstream, a company contracted for services at the site.

RCMP say a man driving the truck, who was 29 and from Bloomfield, N.L., was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old woman from Calgary, who was a passenger in the truck, was also declared dead at the site. The driver of the dozer was not injured.

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Two workers killed in collision at Suncor oilsands
Worker killed in crash at CNRL’s Horizon oil sands site
Nexen Energy pleads not guilty in oil sands explosion that killed two workers
Suncor Energy says driverless trucks will eliminate a net 400 positions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*