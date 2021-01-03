Two workers killed in collision at Suncor

Suncor Energy Inc. says it is standing down mine operations at an oilsands site in northern Alberta following the deaths of two workers.

Company spokeswoman Jennifer Lomas says a dozer hit a light-vehicle truck at the Fort Hills mine north of Fort McMurray about 5:30 p.m. Monday. The two workers were employed by Clearstream, a company contracted for services at the site.

RCMP say a man driving the truck, who was 29 and from Bloomfield, N.L., was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old woman from Calgary, who was a passenger in the truck, was also declared dead at the site. The driver of the dozer was not injured.