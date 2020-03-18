Tweed’s first THC-infused drink ships nationwide

SMITH FALLS, Ont. — Tweed has shipped it first SKU of Tweed Houndstooth & Soda to provincial boards and retailers nationwide.

Product shipments began leaving Canopy Growth’s Regional Distribution Centre on March 11, 2020.

Product availability on provincial eCommerce platforms and bricks-and-mortar retail locations vary depending on transportation timelines and provincial distribution systems.

Each 355-mL can of Tweed Houndstooth & Soda contains 2 mg of THC and <1 mg CBD, combining Houndstooth Distilled Cannabis with soda water.

Tweed is a provide of cannabis products.