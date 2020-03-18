Tweed’s first THC-infused drink ships nationwide
The THC/CBD beverage will be available on provincial eCommerce platforms and at brick-and-mortar retail locations across Canada.
SMITH FALLS, Ont. — Tweed has shipped it first SKU of Tweed Houndstooth & Soda to provincial boards and retailers nationwide.
Product shipments began leaving Canopy Growth’s Regional Distribution Centre on March 11, 2020.
Product availability on provincial eCommerce platforms and bricks-and-mortar retail locations vary depending on transportation timelines and provincial distribution systems.
Each 355-mL can of Tweed Houndstooth & Soda contains 2 mg of THC and <1 mg CBD, combining Houndstooth Distilled Cannabis with soda water.
Tweed is a provide of cannabis products.
