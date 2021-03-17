PLANT

Tsugami/Rem Sales LLC partners with Cnczilla Co.

March 17, 2021   Maryam Farag


General
Machinery and Equipment Maintenance
Manufacturing
distribution
machine tools
manufacturing
US

Tsugami/Rem Sales LLC has announced that Cnczilla Co. will be joining their distributor network as the official distributor for Southern New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

“We are excited to increase our presence in the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Michael Mugno, President, Tsugami/Rem Sales LLC.We are committed to providing our customers with excellent support and localized service and Cnczilla Co. is the perfect partner to take us to the next level.”

Cnczilla Co. will be joining the Tsugami distribution network with 13 other partners within the North American market.

Advertisment

Print this page

Related Stories
BDC Capital partners with Rotman’s CDL accelerator
Sheridan works with partners to launch Industrial Distribution Program
Pot sales up 25% in November, retail sales fall 0.9%: StatCan
Schneider Electric partners with Claroty on cybersecurity