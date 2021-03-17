Tsugami/Rem Sales LLC partners with Cnczilla Co.

Tsugami/Rem Sales LLC has announced that Cnczilla Co. will be joining their distributor network as the official distributor for Southern New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

“We are excited to increase our presence in the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Michael Mugno, President, Tsugami/Rem Sales LLC. “We are committed to providing our customers with excellent support and localized service and Cnczilla Co. is the perfect partner to take us to the next level.”

Cnczilla Co. will be joining the Tsugami distribution network with 13 other partners within the North American market.