Trombia Technologies partners with ISS Finland on autonomous sweeping technology

July 14, 2021 Maryam Farag

Trombia Technologies continues its commercial pilot program with the autonomous and electric Trombia Free street sweeper in Helsinki Airport premises. The frontrunner pilot partner is facility services company ISS Finland.

“Airports are open basically 24/7 and to fill the needs of the global traveller, all areas from the parking lot to the terminal and to the gate need to fill high service levels safely and this can be a true sweet spot for autonomous maintenance,” said Antti Nikkanen, CEO, Trombia Technologies. “During the pilot we will work in continuous mode, meaning the robot will work in the areas also during the night.”

Trombia Free will operate in the areas around Terminal 1 and the parking lot 3 starting July 12.

“At ISS our purpose is to connect people and places to make the world work better. In a better working world innovations and technology help people to work, live and travel in a safe and comfortable way,” said Jukka Backlund, Head of Facility Management product, ISS Finland. “That is why ISS Finland is proudly participating in this project with Trombia Technologies. We are constantly looking for new innovations and finding solutions that make life easier, more productive, and meaningful for our customers and for our employees. We are frontrunner in sustainable facility management and this pilot also supports our corporate responsibility and environmental targets.”

During the 10 days long pilot, the estimated carbon emissions saved will be around 26 kilograms per hour of carbon dioxide. The pilot is part of Multi-purpose Service Robotics as Operator Business project, that is run by one of Europe’s research institution, VTT and funded by Business Finland.