Trivium Packaging signs United Nations Global Compact Initiative

Trivium Packaging announced its commitment to the United Nations Global Compact Initiative (UNGC); a corporate responsibility initiative for the development, implementation, and disclosure of corporate policies and practices.

By signing onto the initiative, Trivium Packaging is formally aligning its corporate value system with the Ten Principles of the UNGC and its four key themes on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

“Trivium is 100 per cent aligned with the United Nations Global Compact’s sustainability efforts and initiatives, and is thrilled to formally finalize the process with greater public accountability and transparent reporting,” said Michael Mapes, CEO, Trivium Packaging. “This is a critical step in our role as a sustainability leader and we’re honored to be joining the global initiative toward a cleaner planet for all.”

Trivium joins the United Nations global network of over 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business participants that are dedicated to building a sustainable future.

“We’re honoured to commit to the United Nations Global Compact and support the important work that the United Nations, its affiliates, and partners are doing to create a better, fairer world. All of us at Trivium have embraced social and environmental responsibility as a guiding and binding principle for the way we operate. Every day we pursue new ways to reduce our environmental footprint, support our local communities, and create innovative products and solutions that deliver long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Jenny Wassenaar, VP, Sustainability, Trivium Packaging/

Trivium recently announced its allegiance to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050, including a 2020 A-CDP rating in two key categories: Climate Change 2020 and Water Security 2020 and a new recycling program in Argentina, using post-consumer recycled (PCR) aluminum.