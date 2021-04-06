Trivium Packaging accelerates climate change commitment

Trivium Packaging pledged to set science-based targets to help achieve aim of the Paris Climate Agreement, and limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

Trivium is taking steps to achieve its sustainability goals by joining the Science Based Targets Initiative, and signing an official commitment to set science-based emissions reduction targets along its value chain.

“At Trivium, we have the opportunity and responsibility to make a positive difference in the environmental crisis facing our world today,” said Michael Mapes, CEO, Trivium Packaging. “Trivium has an incredible track record of developing high-quality, innovative packaging made from infinitely recyclable material and implementing sustainability practices, valuable to both our customers and the planet. But the impact of global climate change is at a critical point and we must do more to continue making a meaningful difference for our planet’s future. Together with ambitious goals, an actionable sustainability agenda, and dedication from our entire team, we will work across our supply chain to make a real difference.”