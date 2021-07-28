Trillium Health Partners becomes first hospital in Canada to launch Voyce

July 28, 2021 Maryam Farag

Voyce partnered with Trillium Health Partners (THP). Starting this month, Voyce’s virtual language interpretation app will be piloted in the diagnostic imaging (DI) unit of THP’s Mississauga Hospital site, marking the first time this technology has been used in a Canadian hospital.

“At Voyce, we leverage the power of technology to deliver human language interpreter services for health care professionals and their patients. In this exciting new partnership with Trillium Health Partners, Voyce will support the hospital in meeting the language requests of its diverse patient population,” said Andrew Royce, CEO, Voyce. “Together, we are working to improve health equity and access to care for patient populations in need.”

Voyce provides specialized video remote interpretation using professional interpreters with specialized training in over 235 languages and dialects. As part of the pilot program, CT scan patients in the Mississauga Hospital’s DI unit, who need interpretation services, will be given tablet devices equipped with the Voyce app.

These patients will be able to speak directly with an interpreter, virtually, who can then translate in English to their THP health care provider in real-time. The pilot program will run for 90 days and will be assessed based on a variety of criteria including patient and staff feedback on ease of use, ease of access, and the quality of interpretation services provided.

“At Trillium Health Partners, we are investing in new approaches and innovations to create a new kind of health care for a healthier community,” said David Stankiewicz, Vice-President, Information Services, and Chief Information and Privacy Officer, THP. “Ensuring strong communications between patients and their care providers is vital to us. With instant and broad language capabilities, and integration with our new digital health record system, Voyce can help to create efficiencies and ultimately enhance the patient care experience.”