PLANT

TRI-Lift appointed as a Bronto Skylift distributor

February 18, 2021   Maryam Farag


Economy
General

Bronto Skylift has appointed TRI-Lift as its distributor in Canada.

“I look forward to working with the TRI-Lift team. I believe they are one of the industry leaders who know the market in this country,” said Mark Williams, Partner, TRI-Crane. “I also feel this team is well respected within the industry so customers will take their new partnership with Bronto Skylift as serious as they do.”

TRI-Lift will be selling and renting non-insulated models of Bronto Skylift aerial platforms, and provide full maintenance and spare part services for Bronto aerials.

Advertisment

The first 230-foot model, S230XR has been ordered, and will be available for demonstration and rentals in March.

“It’s our passion to always find a solution, even for the most difficult projects that nobody else wants to do,” said Jason Darnell, Sales Manager, Bronto Skylift. “When others turn away, we go there.”

TRI-Lift, a division of TRI-Crane, was founded by three partners, Jason Hanna, Mark Williams and Aaron Hanna in March 2019 and is based in Ontario.

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Worker struck by equipment in assembly plant, company fined $65,000
Resource firm planning new N.B. wells if Tories lift fracking moratorium [UPDATED]
Crews remove several sections of collapsed Halifax crane from building
Drive to ratify new NA trade deal gets lift from US TV exposure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*