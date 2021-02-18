TRI-Lift appointed as a Bronto Skylift distributor

Bronto Skylift has appointed TRI-Lift as its distributor in Canada.

“I look forward to working with the TRI-Lift team. I believe they are one of the industry leaders who know the market in this country,” said Mark Williams, Partner, TRI-Crane. “I also feel this team is well respected within the industry so customers will take their new partnership with Bronto Skylift as serious as they do.”

TRI-Lift will be selling and renting non-insulated models of Bronto Skylift aerial platforms, and provide full maintenance and spare part services for Bronto aerials.

The first 230-foot model, S230XR has been ordered, and will be available for demonstration and rentals in March.

“It’s our passion to always find a solution, even for the most difficult projects that nobody else wants to do,” said Jason Darnell, Sales Manager, Bronto Skylift. “When others turn away, we go there.”

TRI-Lift, a division of TRI-Crane, was founded by three partners, Jason Hanna, Mark Williams and Aaron Hanna in March 2019 and is based in Ontario.