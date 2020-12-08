CALGARY — TransAlta Corp. has acquired a 30% equity interest position in EMG International LLC, a dveloper of wastewater technology.

“This investment is an exciting platform to diversify our sustainability offerings to customers while directly supporting our clean energy transition and E2SG goals,” said Dawn Farrell, president and CEO of TransAlta, the Calgary-based energy company. “The wastewater treatment market has tremendous growth potential and reinforces our position as a trusted provider of ESG services to our customers.”

EMG specializes in the design and construction of high-rate anaerobic digester systems. Its proprietary PurEffluent wastewater treatment system improves biological wastewater treatment by converting organic waste into a source of renewable energy.

The technology produces a biogas stream that can be used as fuel to generate electricity, displacing energy consumed from higher emitting resources.

TransAlta said in a statement its investment leverages its expertise in on-site generation to support further advancements by EMG in the waste-to-energy space.