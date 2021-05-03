Toyota launches Toyota Dream Art Contest

Nine kids from Canada were globally recognized for inventing vehicles to ‘make the world a better place’ from the Toyota Dream Art Contest hosted by Toyota.

“Over the years, the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest has evolved from an art competition to an opportunity for children to bring forward their world-changing ideas,” said Larry Hutchinson, President and CEO, Toyota Canada and one of this year’s Canadian judges. “I’m truly impressed by their ideas, from making our planet more sustainable, to fighting virus and bacteria, to making the world more inclusive through physical accessibility.”

Hundreds of young Canadians shared their inspirational designs for a ‘dream car’ to help ‘make the world a better place’, and three finalists were chosen in each category age-range category.

A panel of Canadian judges was tasked with assessing hundreds of entries from kids across Canada. In addition to Hutchinson, this year’s Canadian judges included:

Advertisment

Jennifer Flanagan, CEO, Actua

Petrina Gentile, Automotive Journalist, children’s book Author and Publisher

Buzz Bishop, Journalist, Broadcaster and Blogger, CyberBuzz Media

Caitlin Keeley, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu McGarryBowen

“I am so inspired by these young artists and inventors,” said Flanagan. “They put an incredible amount of thought, creativity, heart and talent into their visions of what their ‘dream car of the future’ will look like. It was amazing to see their imaginations interpret how mobility can help solve our most pressing global challenges and create a sustainable future.