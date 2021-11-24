Toyota contributes $115,000 to flood relief efforts in British Columbia

November 24, 2021 Maryam Farag

Toyota announced it is donating $115,000 to Canadian Red Cross to support relief efforts in the affected communities of British Columbia after severe rainfall and floods.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI), Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC), Toyota Financial Services (TFS), and Canadian Auto Parts Toyota Inc. (CAPTIN) are making the combined donation to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal.

“The thoughts of the Toyota family are with the residents of B.C. – including our customers, dealers, employees and communities – as they come together to overcome this disaster,” said Larry Hutchinson, President and CEO, TCI. “We feel it’s important to support the ongoing efforts of organizations like Canadian Red Cross as they work to provide shelter, essential resources and other support for the people who’ve been affected by the recent floods.”

Through the help of volunteers and staff, Canadian Red Cross is providing emergency support services, this could include lodging, basic needs such as food, and emotional support to people and families who have had to flee their homes in the face of flooding and extreme weather.

“The recent flooding in Southern B.C. has had a terrible impact on many of our Team Members, suppliers and neighbours,” said Wes Woods, President, CAPTIN. “As proud members of the Delta community for the past 38 years, we are making this contribution to rapidly support the relief effort.”