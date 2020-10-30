Tom Barber appointed Fair Practices Commissioner for WSIB

TORONTO — Tom Barber has been appointed Fair Practices Commissioner, taking on the independent role of ensuring fair practices at the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB).

The five-year appointment, made by the WSIB’s board, is effective Nov. 2.

“Mr. Barber has established a career as a leader in the ombudsman field,” said Elizabeth Witmer, chair of the WSIB. “He has experience helping to resolve complaints and make thoughtful recommendations for improvement.”

The Fair Practices Commission provides an independent, neutral and confidential service for people with work-related injuries and illnesses, employers and service providers who have complaints about the service they receive at the WSIB. It also tracks trends in complaints, identifies issues and recommends improvements.

Barber joined the Fair Practices Commission in 2017 as the deputy commissioner, and was acting commissioner from January to August 2018. He previously held progressive management positions in the Ombudsman of Ontario office.

Witmer said the Fair Practices Commission performs a valuable role in ensuring the workplace injury and illness insurance system is accountable and transparent.