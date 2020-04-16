Tilley joins the fight against COVID-19 making gowns and masks

TORONTO — As Canadian manufacturers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by ramping up production of needed medical garments and devices, Tilley joins the fight at its Toronto plant to produce gowns and masks for hospital workers.

The manufacturer, best known for its iconic Tilley hats and travel clothing, worked with a local hospital group to approve patterns for the masks and gowns to ensure proper fit. These garments will go to hospital workers at local hospitals and long-term care facilities who are not dealing with patients, to save the medical grade personal protection garments for front line workers. Tilley is also part of Ontario’s procurement program.

Production at the 15,000 square-foot plant that employs more than 60 associates was scheduled to begin April 14.

“The health of the global community is our top priority at this time, and we’re ready to pivot our resources to support the medical professionals fighting COVID-19,” said Andrew Prendergast, president and CEO of Tilley Endurables Inc.

The garment manufacturer has also launched non-medical masks and face shields direct to consumers at www.tilley.com. The company will donate 10% of proceeds to COVID-19 relief .

Tilley’s hats are available in 18 countries via its e-commerce channel. The company operates in North America and Europe.