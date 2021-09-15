The WestJet Group appoints interim President and CEO

September 15, 2021 Maryam Farag

The WestJet Group announced that Harry Taylor will assume the interim role of President and Chief Executive Officer with a transition period taking place between late November and mid-December 2021.

“I am extremely pleased Harry has agreed to take on this interim role,” said Chris Burley, Board Chair, WestJet Group. “Our global search for a permanent CEO continues, and on behalf of WestJet and the board, we are grateful Harry has stepped up to help us through this critical transition. Harry has been an integral part of our pandemic planning and recovery, and it is his painstaking attention to our finances and his unique perspective that helped us through. As we continue to navigate our way through the remainder of the pandemic, Harry’s experience in the industry, combined with his deep appreciation and understanding of the WestJet culture will be a tremendous asset as we work to rebuild our airline and deliver on the five-year plan for our people and our guests.”

Harry Taylor joined WestJet in 2015 as executive vice-president and chief financial officer. During this time, he led the airline’s inaugural U.S. bond issue, negotiated the purchase of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing MAX aircraft, and was instrumental in the sale of WestJet to Onex. Through the pandemic, Taylor led the Finance team in managing WestJet’s liquidity to ensure sustainability with little to no revenue coming in.

“It is a tremendous honour to be asked to serve as interim CEO for the WestJet Group, and I look forward to leading our organization through this crucial phase of our recovery,” said Taylor. “There is much work to be done, while we continue our search for a permanent CEO. I am confident my experience as CFO through this crisis, combined with my tenure at WestJet, will set us up for success until such time as we welcome our new CEO.”