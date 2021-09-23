The Velux Group and Schneider Electric extend partnership

September 22, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Velux Group and Schneider Electric announced a new extended partnership agreement.

Building on the announcement made earlier this year that Schneider Electric will help Velux source the equivalent of 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2023 to achieve its RE100 target, under the new agreement, Schneider Electric will develop a global program detailing zero-carbon action plans for each of the Velux Group’s factory sites to successfully reduce their energy use and scale renewable capacity.

“We, collectively – corporations, governments, and society – must do more to address the climate crisis and reduce our carbon emissions, and we must move faster,” said Jörn Neubert, Senior Vice-President of Supply, Velux Group. “The Velux Group is removing operational barriers – and we’ve established a significant, dedicated climate budget – to increase and prioritize our climate strategy and ambitions. We selected Schneider Electric as our partner in this journey because of our shared values and Schneider’s ability to help us develop and realize an accelerated global program. Our partnership will ensure that we move as quickly as possible.”

The broadened focus of the partnership will further the Velux Group’s ambition to be 100 per cent carbon neutral (scope 1 and 2) by 2030 – decades ahead of other corporate targets – and Lifetime Carbon Neutral by the Group’s 100-year anniversary in 2041.

Advertisement

“It is our honor to be selected by the Velux Group as their carbon neutrality partner,” said Christel Heydemann, EVP, Europe Operations, Schneider Electric. “Accelerated climate action is essential for us to avoid the worst impacts of global warming. We know it’s possible – today – to reach a 1.5°C warming scenario through proven decarbonization solutions like resource efficiency, onsite and offsite renewable energy procurement, and quality carbon credits and offsets. We commend the Velux Group for recognizing the urgency of climate change, accelerating their climate ambitions, and setting the gears in motion to reach net-zero well before 2050.”