The Mufflerman Inc. acquires Superior Tire & Auto Inc.

January 4, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Mufflerman Inc., a portfolio company of Argyle Capital Partners, has acquired Superior Tire & Auto Inc.

Founded in 1942, Superior Tire is a franchisor of retail tire stores and car care centres in Ontario. It has 10 locations throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Barrie.

“We are extremely excited about the combination of these two iconic auto repair and tire shops. We know The Mufflerman and Superior Tire share a focus on the customer experience that is unparalleled in the industry and are looking forward to continued growth and success.” said Frank Bongiovanni, President, Superior Tire.

Superior Tire’s President and employees will be remaining with the business and will continue to lead the Superior Tire franchisees and operations as a distinct division of The Mufflerman. The Superior Tire name will continue with no change.

“With the addition of Superior Tire, we will become one of the largest auto repair, tire and service groups in Ontario. I look forward to working with the entire Superior Tire team and continuing the steep tradition that both operations exemplify,” said Costa Haitas, President, The Mufflerman.