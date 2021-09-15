The first production of SAF sustainable aviation fuel developed in Canada

September 15, 2021 Maryam Farag

The SAF+ Consortium announced one of the first productions of sustainable aviation fuel Power to Liquids (PtL) in North America.

This production took place in its pilot factory, located at the ParaChem industrial site, east of Montreal. SAF+ aims to bring to market, by 2025-2026, synthetic kerosene, whose carbon footprint is reduced by 80 per cent compared to fossil kerosene. The PtL sector consists of producing a synthetic liquid fuel by capturing and combining CO2 from industrial sources to green hydrogen produced in Quebec.

“These first liters of e-fuel represent a historic moment and an important milestone for SAF+” said Jean Paquin, President and CEO, SAF+ Consortium. “As the airline industry aims to reduce its carbon footprint and reduce kerosene consumption, SAF + stands out as a pioneer in the field of sustainable aviation fuel in Canada. For us, e-fuel is the way to go in the aviation industry if we want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions substantially.”

“The PtL path is one of the most promising for the decarbonization of sustainable fuels,” said Alexandru Iordan, Head of Operations, SAF+ Consortium. “By using green hydrogen, it accelerates the development of this important energy sector in the years to come.”