The DIO honours Stellantis chief design officer with achievement award

The Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology (DIO), a division of the Department of Ophthalmology, Henry Ford Health, announces Stellantis chief design officer Ralph Gilles as the 2023 winner of the EyesOn Design lifetime achievement award.

The recipient of this award, now in its 36th year, is selected by previous winners. Previous winners include designers Chris Bangle, Peter Brock, Wayne Cherry, Willie G. Davidson, Walter de’Silva, Leonardo Fioravanti, Tom Gale, Giorgetto Giugiaro, Patrick LeQuement, Syd Mead, Shiro Nakamura, Stewart Reed, Peter Schreyer, Jack Telnack and Ed Welburn.

“Ralph is a respected leader within the automotive design community and his creativity and passion is reflected in his work. His understanding of the market, trends and car culture strategically positions him at the forefront of his profession,” said Philip C. Hessburg, MD, medical director, DIO. “At Stellantis, Ralph champions diversity and inclusion while promoting a work environment that encourages mutual respect and integrity. We’re proud to honor him with this year’s award.”

In 2022, Gilles, 52, celebrates 30 years with Stellantis and its previous companies. He has contributed to the creation of a portfolio of designs, including work for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Truck brands, such as the Chrysler 300, Dodge Viper SRT, Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee and concept vehicles that include the Chrysler Portal, Chrysler Airflow and Dodge Charger Daytona SRT.

EyesOn Design events provide financial support, and raise awareness for the DIO’s research and support for the visually impaired.