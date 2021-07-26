Plant.ca

The CSA welcomes Junior Astronaut Camp participants

July 26, 2021   Maryam Farag

The Canadian Space Agency’s (CSA’s) Junior Astronaut Camp starts Jul 26. Between now and Friday, July 30, 52 young people from across Canada will virtually join astronauts, engineers and scientists from the CSA for a week of space training.

These young space enthusiasts will be challenged through a series of fun and engaging activities. They will solve problems, simulate operating a lunar rover, take part in physical fitness activities, and more. The camp will give the participants a chance to learn about space careers and about the scientific, physical and leadership qualities they will need to develop for a future mission to the moon.

Click here for more information.

 

