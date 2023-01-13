The Canadian Apprenticeship Forum announces successful first cohort of its leadership program

OTTAWA — The Canadian Apprenticeship Forum (CAF-FCA) has successfully completed the pilot for the new National Leadership Development Program for Women in the Skilled Trades.

The National Leadership Development Program for Women in the Skilled Trades was developed in partnership with the Office to Advance Women Apprentices (the Office) and is available to all tradeswomen including Indigenous peoples, LGBTQ2S+ individuals, immigrants, persons with disabilities, and those from racialized groups. The pilot program was completed in December of 2022 and is scheduled to begin the second cohort in February 2023. CAF-FCA has gathered insights from those involved in the program, to share with the skilled trades community a reflection of the growth that the dedicated participants in this first cohort experienced.

The pilot program saw 14 participants successfully earn a certificate for completing the course and CAF-FCA could not be happier with the results. Participants fully committed to the program. The tradeswomen were genuine, sincere, and thoughtful. They shared their experiences with honesty, did the work to reflect upon their leadership styles and identified areas for improvement.

“I want to say thank you. Thank you for putting this course on and helping me find myself again. I truly believe everything happens for a reason and I am so happy I was selected to be a part of this, it came at the absolute best time in my life. You have helped me regain my confidence, I am back to enjoying my trade and back to feeling like me again.,” shared one National Leadership Development Program for Women in the Skilled Trades Participant

Participants were guided by subject matter experts to learn effective strategies and gain practical tips to empower them as leaders in their workplaces and the broader community. Participants noted that they appreciated the special attention that was paid to how the learning can be applied within the skilled trades. One participant stated the following about the impact the courses had on her approach to leadership: “Thank you. This course was fantastic, and I have benefited so much. I head into 2023 with a strong base of leadership skills to build from. I highly recommend this course for any tradesperson looking to develop themselves and help others along the way. The work that CAF-FCA has put into this is so appreciated and has made an enormous difference in my life and career.”

The program focused on improving knowledge about strategies to mentor, take on leadership roles on the job site and within their unions, communicate, resolve conflict, and speak with confidence.

Not only have the individuals involved in the program been positively impacted by the experience, but industry will also benefit through empowered and qualified women leaders. The participants are already pursing additional programs, and two have enrolled in higher education. One participant has received a promotion since completing the program, while another wants to organize a confidence building workshop for women in her union.

The next cohort is set to start on February 13, 2023, and information to apply for the September 2023 cohort will be released in the coming months.

