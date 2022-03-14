TerraVest acquires Mississippi Tank and Manufacturing Company

March 14, 2022 Maryam Farag

TerraVest Industries Inc. announced it has acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Mississippi Tank and Manufacturing Company.

MS Tank, with operations in Hattiesburg and Southaven Mississippi, and in Vincennes Indiana, is a privately-owned manufacturing company that produces and distributes a broad range of storage and distribution equipment for the propane and compressed gas markets in North America, including transport trailers, bobtail delivery trucks, and various bulk storage tanks.

“MS Tank is a well-run business with a long and successful history in the propane industry. We are delighted to welcome the employees of MS Tank to the TerraVest family and very excited to be a part of such a great business,” said Dustin Haw, Chief Executive Officer, TerraVes. “MS Tank, with its broad offering of propane equipment and extensive manufacturing capabilities, is a highly synergistic acquisition that strengthens our position as a leading manufacturer of propane storage and distribution equipment.”